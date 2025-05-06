Parl panel seeks details of action against social media platforms

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has sought details from two key government ministries overseeing information flow on the action they have planned against social media platforms and influencers who “seem to be working against national interest” following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has noted that some social media influencers and platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country which is likely to incite violence, sources said.

The Committee in its communication to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology has sought details of the “contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021”.

The letter, sources added, has been sent to the respective secretaries of the two ministries, and they have been asked to submit details by May 8.

Several social media handles have been banned on different platforms after they allegedly posted content

against national security interests.

At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, with India blaming terror groups linked to Pakistan for the horrific incident.