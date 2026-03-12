Parl data reveals Rahul’s attendance, questions & debate participation

NEW DELHI: Official data on attendance, questions raised, and debate participation provides an accurate indication of Rahul Gandhi’s attendance record in the Lok Sabha over several terms.



According to attendance data, Rahul Gandhi has recorded attendance rates below national and state averages in recent Lok Sabhas. In the 17th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s attendance has been around 50 per cent, compared to a national average of 79 per cent and a state average of 83 per cent. In the 16th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s attendance has been around 52 per cent, compared to a national average of 80 per cent and a state average of 86 per cent. In the 15th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s attendance has been around 42 per cent, compared to a national average of 76 per cent and a state average of 79 per cent. In the 14th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s attendance has been around 52 per cent.

The questions he posed are also seen to have created a gap between the average, considering the 18th Lok Sabha, where Gandhi posed 42 questions, while the national average and state average were 88 and 63, respectively. In the 17th Lok Sabha, Gandhi posed 99 questions, while the national average and state average were 210 and 275, respectively. According to the records of the 16th and 15th Lok Sabhas, no questions were posed.

There are instances of Gandhi’s absence, such as his trip to Germany during the Winter Session of 2025, Vietnam during the Budget Session of 2025, and his trip to the UK and other countries during the Budget Session of 2023. Gandhi had made earlier trips to Singapore and Malaysia during the Budget Session of 2018 and to other countries during the Monsoon Session of 2020, for which he remained absent for the entire session.

According to the records, Gandhi had low participation in several debates held in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas, such as the President’s Address, the Union Budget, and several legislative bills.