Parl breach: HC stays order to provide FIR copy to accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial court’s order directing the city police to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to accused Neelam Devi on the police’s plea challenging the trial court’s December 21 order directing the probe agency to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused as per law.

“The execution of the order dated December 21 stands till the next date of hearing. Notice issued to the accused for the next date of hearing,” the high court said, and listed the matter for hearing on January 4, 2024.

The police’s counsel contended that in sensitive matters, the accused has to approach the commissioner who will form a committee to decide the application for providing a copy of the FIR and, if it is denied, they can move the court for relief.

However, the trial court erred in directing the

police to provide the FIR copy to the accused, the Delhi Police said.

On an application by Neelam, the trial court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to hand over a copy of the FIR to her counsel.