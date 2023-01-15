Parks and ‘vyayamshals’ in Haryana to get a makeover

Chandigarh: Under the leadership of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana is celebrating the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a unique way. In this series, on the initiative of the Chief Minister, services of 266 yoga assistants have been offered who will motivate people towards yoga in parks and vyayamshals in rural areas.

This year, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, the rural areas of the state will also be turned entirely yoga-oriented, preparations for which have already been started. On Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister sent online job offers to 266 yoga assistants through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Around 340 yoga assistants have already been appointed.

Haryana, which has made a mark in traditional sports like kabaddi and wrestling in the country and abroad, will now be seen shining in yoga as well. On the Chief Minister’s initiative, the villages’ parks and vyayamshalas will get a makeover in the coming times. The Chief Minister sent online job offers to 266 yoga assistants on Saturday and interacted with many of the applicants who were glad to receive the opportunity and assured to work with full dedication and devotion. The yoga assistants will not only teach yoga to the people but will also apprise them about the necessary diet to be healthy.

The Chief Minister especially gave the responsibility of inspecting the parks and vyayamshalas of the villages to the class-1 level officers as gram sanrakshaks and asked them to send their report directly to the government.

In this series, more than 3,000 officers are involved in a three-phase Samvad Programme with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has instructed these officers to ensure the maintenance of these parks and vyayamshalas by forming a committee of village youth clubs, ex-servicemen or enlightened citizens.

Notably, on the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, the United Nations has declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, as a result of which hundreds of countries around the world have adopted Yoga Day. The government has built more than 1,000 parks and vyayamshalas in rural areas where people can do yoga as well as play other sports. This year’s Yoga Day will be special in Haryana as now an initiative has been taken to take the services of yoga assistants, making the rural areas ‘yogmaya’.