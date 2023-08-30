‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ ambitious programme of govt: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is an ambitious programme of the state government whose primary objective is to deliver welfare schemes and other services of the government at the doorstep of the beneficiary.



He was speaking on the calling attention motion tabled by the members on Parivar Pehchan Patra during the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Khattar said that PPP draws from the digital infrastructure and principles created by Aadhar. However, it is many times more complicated than Aadhar in its delivery. Aadhar primarily keeps unique identity information whereas PPP goes far beyond to maintain socio-economic information besides unique identity information in the form of Aadhar.

Aadhar does not verify any data except identity e.g., date of birth is not verified in Aadhar. On the other hand, PPP verifies every information field available to it through specific procedures. This enables PPP to pro-actively identify beneficiaries, unlike Aadhar which cannot enable the identification of beneficiaries but can only eliminate duplication, Khattar.

He said that Aadhar took over 6 years to achieve mass scale and integration with schemes whereas PPP has been able to achieve it in over 2 years despite the Coronavirus pandemic intervening in between.

Similar to Aadhar, PPP has also undergone a process of self-improvement and correction to iron out difficulties and issues faced in implementation. Under the circumstances, Haryana has shown a path to every state in the country to take forward the advantages offered by Aadhar.

He said that the primary objective of PPP is to provide benefits to the beneficiary at the doorstep proactively without undergoing a separate inspection or verification process by each government agency or having to submit documents as proof or visit any government office.