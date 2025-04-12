‘Parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas’: PM Modi takes dig at Oppn parties

Varanasi: In swipe at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore here, Modi said, “Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen.”

He said in contrast, those who are power hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.

“Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is ‘parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas’ (family support, family development),” Modi said on his 50th visit to his Lok Sabha constituency since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

The PM, who began his speech by greeting people in Bhojpuri, also paid tributes to Dalit reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary as well as his wife Savitribai Phule, recognising their contributions to social equality and women’s empowerment. “Today, we are carrying forward their ideas with new energy,” he said while reiterating his government’s focus on all-round development.

Elaborating on his constituency’s makeover over the last 10 years, Modi said, “Earlier, Purvanchal lacked health facilities but today, Kashi is becoming the region’s health capital. About 10-11 years ago, there were problems related to availing medical treatment in the region. Today, my Kashi is becoming the health capital too.

“Major hospitals from Delhi and Mumbai have now not only become accessible for the people of the region, but they have also ensured dignity for patients,” he said, referring to several prominent hospitals opening branches here.

Talking about the distribution of Ayushman Vay Vandana cards among senior citizens, the prime minister highlighted that the initiative ensures free treatment for those aged above 70 years, regardless of their income. He said Varanasi has issued the highest number of Vay Vandana cards, with nearly 50,000 cards distributed.

Highlighting the city’s transformative journey over the last 10 years, Modi said, “In the last 10 years, the development of Banaras has gained a new momentum. Kashi has always preserved its heritage and taken steps towards a bright future. Today, Kashi is not just ancient, but my Kashi is also progressive.”