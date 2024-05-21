Parents of students in Kyrgyzstan seek safe return amid violence

Bhopal (MP): Parents of students from Madhya Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan have urged the Centre to ensure the safe return of their wards amid reports of fights between locals and foreigners in its capital Bishkek.

As many as 15,000 students from India are reportedly studying in Kyrgyzstan. The Indian government on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported mob violence targeting international students, especially from South Asia.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav talked to three students, Vivek Sharma, Rohit Panchal and Ravi Sarathe, took stock of the situation and assured them of all possible help.

After holding talks with the students, Yadav said in a video statement that he was informed about the students from the state studying in Kyrgyzstan, where a fight erupted between locals and foreigners.

“I have talked to the students of Madhya Pradesh, including those from Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch and other places. They are safe. We are in touch with the centre and the students are provided security,” he said.

The MP chief minister said that about 1,200 students of Madhya Pradesh are studying in Kyrgyzstan.