Parents of RG Kar victim visit Malda advocate to discuss retrial

Malda: The parents of the victim of the rape and murder case of RG Kar called for a retrial after expressing dissatisfaction with the current investigation.

On Sunday, the victim’s parents met their lawyer Tarit Ojha in Malda to discuss the possibility of filing a plea for a retrial in the High Court.

They expressed their concerns that influential individuals might be obstructing the investigation, thus preventing the truth from emerging. According to the parents, they have not seen the

police reports or been informed of key evidence, such as marks found on the victim’s body, which were not properly investigated.

Tarit Ojha, the family’s lawyer, stated: “The initial investigation by Kolkata Police was flawed and that many people connected to the case remain unpunished.”

He confirmed that the family intends to move forward with the retrial request in the High Court, aiming to ensure a fair investigation and hold all those responsible accountable for the crime.

The family is committed to seeking justice and is determined to challenge the current verdict.

Despite the use of sniffer dogs in the inquiry, the family claims that critical information from the dog’s findings has not been shared with them, raising questions about the investigation’s transparency.

The parents believe that focusing solely on Sanjay Roy as the main culprit is a deliberate attempt to shield the true perpetrators.