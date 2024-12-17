Paramilitary personnel arrested from Punjab

Siliguri: The cops of Bhaktinagar Police Station have arrested Arun Paudel, a paramilitary personnel from Punjab in connection with the murder case of 26-year-old Pushpa Chhetri. The victim’s corpse bearing injury marks on the throat, was recovered on November 8 from her rented house in the Bhanunagar area of Siliguri.

As Arun is in paramilitary force, the police had to follow specific procedures to secure his arrest. After obtaining the necessary documents, a team from Bhaktinagar Police Station travelled to Punjab and apprehended the suspect on Monday. He is supposed to be presented at the Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday.

According to the police, Arun and Pushpa were involved in an extramarital affair. Later, Arun’s wife, Preetika Paudel, along with Arun had allegedly hired two individuals, Abhishek Darjee and Rustam Biswakarma, to carry out the murder. Preetika, Abhishek, and Rustam have already been arrested by the police. The investigation into the case is going on.