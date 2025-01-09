Paralympics stars, top sarpanches among 10,000 special guests to light up R-Day

New Delhi: In a continued effort to enhance people’s participation in events of national significance, the Indian government has extended invitations to approximately 10,000 special guests to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital on January 26. This diverse group of invitees represents various sectors of society and highlights the achievements of individuals and communities contributing to nation-building.

The invitees include distinguished individuals such as sarpanches from top-performing villages, recognised for their exemplary contributions to rural development. Disaster relief workers and representatives from ‘vibrant villages’ have also been invited to underline their roles in fostering resilience and sustainability. Best-performing water warriors, known for their contributions to water conservation and management, will also be among the attendees.

The guest list further features members of primary agriculture credit (PAC) societies, pani samitis (village water and sanitation committees), and community resource persons, including krishi sakhis (agriculture para-extension workers) and udhyog sakhis (enterprise development facilitators). Additionally, best-performing self-help group (SHG) members and trainees of the directorate general of training (DGT) under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will be present.

Tribal beneficiaries of schemes like the PM YASHASVI programme and participants of the Van Dhan Vikas Yojna, aimed at promoting tribal entrepreneurship, will also attend. The government has recognized the efforts of forest and wildlife conservation volunteers, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, handloom and handicraft artisans, and participants of the PM-JANMAN mission.

Special attention has been given to ensure representation from the northeastern states and tribal communities. Winners of national-level competitions, such as the All India School Band Competition and the Veer Gatha competition, will also participate. Members of India’s Paralympic contingent, along with medalists from international chess Olympiads, the Bridge World Games, and the Snooker World Championship, have been invited to celebrate their remarkable achievements in sports.

These guests will witness the grand parade and visit key landmarks such as the National War Memorial and the Prime Minister’s Museum (PM Sangrahalaya). Interactions with ministers and dignitaries are expected to enrich their experience further, offering them a unique perspective on the nation’s governance and history.

The selection criteria for these special guests reflect their significant contributions to societal and environmental progress. For instance, sarpanches from villages achieving targets in at least six flagship government schemes were chosen through a national-level competition organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances. Similarly, disaster relief workers, Water Warriors, and SHG members were selected for their exemplary work in disaster management, environmental conservation, and community health.