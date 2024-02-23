Paper leak claims spark protests in Uttar Pradesh, politicians demand action

A wave of protests has swept across Uttar Pradesh as thousands of aspirants demand re-examination for the Police Recruitment, Review Officer (RO), and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to ensure fair and transparent recruitment processes, igniting further scrutiny of the alleged paper leaks.

In a scathing Instagram post, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the scale of the issue, citing the staggering number of applicants - over 50 lakh youths - and the widespread distribution of admit cards.

Despite these measures, the exams were marred by allegations of paper leaks, plunging candidates and their families into distress.

The controversy has resonated deeply, with discussions permeating every corner of the state.

Expressing disappointment with the government’s response, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the authorities for their perceived inaction and mistreatment of protesting youths.

She questioned the efficacy of security measures and demanded accountability, challenging the country’s ability to conduct foolproof examinations given its advancements in other domains.

The issue has attracted bipartisan attention, with Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav uniting to condemn the Yogi Adityanath government’s handling of the matter.

During their ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi criticised the government for jeopardising the future of the state’s youth by ignoring the alleged paper leaks.

As pressure mounts on the Uttar Pradesh government to address

the grievances of aspirants and uphold the integrity of future recruitment processes, the fate of the exams hangs in

the balance.