Panipat: Khattar reviews progress of development projects in six villages

Chandigarh: Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of a series of development projects across six villages in Haryana’s Panipat district. The meeting was held at the residence of Haryana Development and Panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar in Madlauda.

Khattar assessed the status of ongoing works in Madlauda, Naultha, Barana, Assandh, Bapoli and Chiklana, directing officials to speed up execution and ensure visible progress in the coming days. He stressed that key projects — including the construction of village secretariats, parks and yoga centres, cremation ground upgrades, link road and drainage development, improvement of school infrastructure, installation of streetlights, rejuvenation of ponds, strengthening of sewerage systems and expansion of village libraries — form the backbone of rural growth and must be completed on priority.

During the review, the Union minister also spoke directly to officials at the Chandigarh headquarters, issuing instructions to maintain quality standards and adhere to deadlines for all village-level works.

Panwar said the government’s aim is to make every village in the Madlauda Assembly constituency self-reliant and equipped with essential amenities. He added that development initiatives undertaken under Khattar’s guidance would significantly improve living conditions in rural areas. All departments are working in close coordination, he said, and the administration is committed to ensuring that every promise made to the people is delivered on the ground.