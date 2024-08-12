Panic over fire rumour, 7 hospitalised after jumping from train in UP

Lucknow: Panic ensued aboard the Howrah-Amritsar Punjab Mail Express (Train No. 13006) after a false rumour of a fire in the general coach led to a stampede.



Around 20 passengers were injured, with seven in critical condition. The seriously injured passengers were admitted to Shahjahanpur Government Medical College for treatment.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 8:00 am between Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Miranpur Katra stations. Upon hearing the false alarm of a fire, the train’s driver stopped the train, which was partially on a bridge over a river. Passengers, gripped by fear, began jumping off the train, causing chaos and injuries.

Following the stampede, many passengers sustained injuries. After several coaches were evacuated, the driver and guard conducted a thorough inspection of the train and found no signs of fire. The injured passengers were then transported to Shahjahanpur in the ladies and guard’s coach, where they received medical attention.

At 10:10 am, the train was halted at Platform 1 of Shahjahanpur Railway Station. Railway officials and RPF personnel quickly responded to the scene, and five ambulances were called in.

The seven critically injured passengers were taken to the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur. The train remained at the station for 30 minutes before being cleared to proceed after confirming there was no fire.

Senior DCM of Moradabad Railway Division, Aditya Gupta, reported that the incident was triggered by the actions of miscreants near Bilpur, who activated a fire extinguisher in the general GS coach. This led to the train being stopped, causing panic among passengers. Two passengers suffered injuries, but they were treated at the scene.