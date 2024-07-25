Panic in AMU campus after shooting incident

Lucknow: Panic erupted inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Wednesday when two employees were shot by motorcycle-borne miscreants. The victims, identified as Mohammad Nadeem and Kaleem, were critically injured and admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.



According to sources, Nadeem and Kaleem were traveling on a two-wheeler within the university premises when two attackers intercepted them and shot them at close range. The university security patrol team quickly responded, apprehending the attackers, who were subsequently handed over to the police. The attackers are currently being interrogated.