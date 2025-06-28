Panic at Mujnai Station as smoke erupts from Capital Express Coach

Alipurduar: Panic spread among passengers at Mujnai station on Friday afternoon after smoke and sparks were seen coming from an air-conditioned coach of the down Capital Express, traveling from Kamakhya (Guwahati) to Rajendra Nagar (Patna) via the Dooars route.

The incident occurred around 12:32 pm when the train was passing through Mujnai. Spotting the smoke, the loco pilot immediately halted the train. Fire extinguishers onboard were used to control the situation.

Railway officials conducted a thorough inspection of all coaches, delaying the train for nearly an hour. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Divisional Railway Manager of the Alipurduar Division, Amarjeet Gautam, clarified the cause of the incident, stating, “The smoke was the result of a brake shoe getting jammed against the wheel, generating friction that

led to minor sparks and smoke. The issue was promptly resolved, and the train continued on its way.”