Panel suggests mandatory CCTVs, character verification of staff

MUMBAI: A committee set up by the Bombay High Court after the Badlapur incident, wherein two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a contractual worker inside their school premises has recommended mandatory CCTVs and character verification of staffers.

In its report submitted to the court on Wednesday, the committee, headed by two former HC judges, has made several suggestions to be implemented across schools and other educational institutions in the state.

These include mandatory CCTV cameras in schools, character verification of staff, schools taking responsibility for safe transportation, teaching children about “good touch” and “bad touch” and

raising awareness about cybercrimes.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale asked the state government to go through the report and its recommendations.