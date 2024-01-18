‘Panel filed report after examining if change in law needed on grant of driving licence’

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a government-appointed committee has submitted a draft report after examining a legal question that whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle carrying unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kilograms.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud granted time to the Centre till April 15

to resolve the issue and said if the matter remains unresolved, it will hear the pleas and pronounce a verdict.

“Actually, it is a part-heard matter. We have substantially heard it.... We will give you (the government) the time to resolve the matter. If it is not resolved, then we will hear the matter and lay down the law.

“Ultimately, if Parliament wants to intervene, then it can always do so...,” the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, P S Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, said.

The bench granted time till mid-February for the finalisation of the report and asked the government to supply copies of it to the litigating parties.

It said the batch of pleas will now be kept for passing directions on April 16

and the hearing will commence from April 23.

“The attorney general says a draft report of the committee appointed by the

government has been received. He would request time to examine it. The proceedings shall now be listed for directions on April 16 and it is understood that in the event, if the issue is not resolved on that

day by the Union of

India, the proceedings shall be listed for concluding the remaining part of the hearing on April 23, 2024,” it said.