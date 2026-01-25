Panel Discussion on 'Patrakarita Aur Sahitya’ held: Senior Journalists and Litterateurs on the Panel Explores Shared Ethos of Journalism and Literature

Raipur, January 24, 2026/ On the third and concluding day of the Raipur Sahitya Utsav, a panel discussion titled “Patrakarita Aur Sahitya” was held as the second session at the Lala Jagdalpuri Mandap. The session, dedicated to the memory of Late Shri Baban Prasad Mishra, featured senior journalists and litterateurs Ms Smita Mishra, Dr Himanshu Dwivedi, Shri Awdhesh Kumar and Shri Girish Pankaj. The discussion was moderated by Shri Vibhash Jha.

Expressing his views during the discussion, senior journalist Shri Girish Pankaj said that whether it is journalism or literature, writing must always be rooted in public interest and social responsibility.

Chief Editor of Haribhoomi, Shri Himanshu Dwivedi, observed that presenting facts objectively and sensitively forms the core principle of journalism, while reflection on facts and circumstances helps literature develop deeper perspectives. Highlighting the fundamental distinction between a journalist and a litterateur, he noted that journalists often function as professionals bound by organisational protocols, values and editorial preferences, whereas litterateurs enjoy greater freedom to explore and express multiple dimensions of a subject.

Senior journalist Ms Smita Mishra remarked that the difference between journalism and literature lies largely in style, language and approach. While journalism is primarily fact-oriented, literature leans more towards emotions and sentiments. However, she emphasised that sensitivity in language, empathy in reporting and the ability to present a broader perspective are essential to both fields, as both possess the power to influence collective consciousness.

Sharing his experiences as both a journalist and a litterateur, Shri Awdhesh Kumar described journalism and literature as two sides of the same coin. He explained how his journalistic experiences often inspire his literary pursuits, adding that many human-interest news stories have motivated him to write literary works that explore their deeper human and social dimensions.

During the session, moderator Shri Vibhash Jha recalled the contributions of eminent journalists from Chhattisgarh, including Shri Muktibodh and Shri Madhav Rao Sapre, who adopted literature as a medium to expand social awareness. The panel also deliberated on the growing influence and challenges posed by social media in contemporary journalism. On the occasion, a poetry collection by Ms Smriti Dubey titled "Karun Prakash" and another poetry collection titled "Yah Basuri Ki Nahi Bela Hai" by Shri Loknath Sahu Lalkar was also released at hands of the dignitaries.