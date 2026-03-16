‘Pandit’ option in UP Police SI exam question sparks row

Lucknow: A controversy has erupted over a question asked in the written examination for sub-inspector recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Police, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take a strict stance and direct all recruitment board chairpersons to ensure greater sensitivity in question papers.



The chief minister said that any remark that hurts the dignity or faith of any individual, caste, sect or community is unacceptable under any circumstances. He instructed all recruitment boards to take note of the matter and direct paper setters to exercise special caution while preparing examination papers.

Adityanath also asked authorities to immediately blacklist individuals who repeatedly indulge in such acts. He further directed that a specific clause be included in memorandums of understanding signed with examination centres to ensure that such issues are prevented in future.

The controversy relates to a question asked during the Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector recruitment examination on Saturday. Candidates were asked to choose a word that describes a person who changes according to circumstances. Among the options given in the question paper was the word “pandit”, which triggered objections from several organisations and individuals who termed it offensive.

The organisation Brahmin Samaj of India, in a letter issued on the matter, said the question was incorrectly framed and hurt the sentiments of a particular community. The letter stated that the correct term for someone who changes according to circumstances is “opportunist”, and including “pandit” among the options was inappropriate.

Dinesh Dubey, national general secretary and state in charge of the organisation, said the question not only raises doubts about the fairness of the examination but also appears to be an attempt to tarnish the government’s image and create tension in society. He alleged that it reflected a hateful mindset towards Brahmins and demanded that the question be officially rejected and corrected.

He warned that if immediate action is not taken, organisations representing the Brahmin community across the state will convene a meeting and launch an agitation.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had earlier expressed strong objection and called for an inquiry, stating that strict action would be taken against those responsible.