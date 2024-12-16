Pandher urges SKM to join hands with farmers protesting on Punjab-Hry border

Chandigarh: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Sunday said he has written to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join hands with the farmers protesting at Punjab-Haryana border points over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

His statement came days after SKM leader Rakesh Tikait called for unity of farmers for a “joint fight” to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and ‘Kisan Mazdoor Morcha’ are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo march’ and have been camping at Shambhu and

Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

However, the SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020 farmers’ stir against the now-repealed farm laws, was not part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call. Addressing the media at the Shambhu border, Pandher said, “We have extended our hands to those brothers who could not participate in the Delhi andolan-2 (Delhi Chalo march). We asked them to forget whatever differences (the unions have) in the interests of farmers and labourers.”

“We have written a letter to our brothers. We expect a positive message from them (SKM),” he further said.

In the letter, Pandher said they had made an attempt for unity before the start of the ongoing agitation but the efforts could not be successful then because of various reasons.

In 2020, a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march towards Delhi. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, held a year-long protest on Delhi’s border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three now-repealed farm laws.