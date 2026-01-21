‘Pandemic of greed’: Rahul on Delhi’s Sharma Enclave waterlogging

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the “pandemic of greed” has spread across the country, with urban rot as its most-terrifying face, as he urged people to demand accountability from the government.



The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks in a post on X, along with a video of a report by a journalist purportedly from Sharma Enclave in Delhi’s Mubarakpur Dabas, showing water spread across the locality due to sewage overflow.

“Every ordinary Indian’s life today has turned into a hellish torment just like this. The system has sold out to those in power. Everyone pats each other on the back and then, together, they trample the public,” Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

“A pandemic of greed has spread across the country, with urban rot as its most-terrifying face. Our society is dying because we have accepted this rot as the ‘New Normal’ -- numb, silent, indifferent. Demand accountability or this rot will reach every doorstep,” the former Congress chief said, using the hashtag “TINA” -- There Is No Accountability.

Days after the death of a software engineer in Noida, Gandhi had, on Tuesday, flagged the lack of accountability and said the incident was a direct consequence of the culture of greed. Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning home when his car fell into a pit near a construction site on January 16. He died after pleading for help for around two hours.