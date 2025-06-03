Panda-led delegation returns to India, shares feedback with Jaishankar

New Delhi: The multi-party delegation headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, which visited four key Muslim countries, returned to India on Tuesday, and its efforts were lauded by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a meeting where they gave him their feedback on the tour.

The delegation is the first of the seven groups, comprising mostly current and a few former parliamentarians besides ex-diplomats, to have returned to India, with the others expected to return in the next few days.

Its members, which included Nishikant Dubey, Asaduddin Owaisi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Phangnon Konyak and Satnam Sandhu, besides former diplomat Harsh Shringla, visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

Panda told reporters that it was a "very successful" visit as all the countries have taken a clear stand against terrorism. The delegation shared details of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's punitive military action named Operation Sindoor, he said.

"India has a 'new normal' and it will certainly retaliate against terror attacks," he said on the message the delegation carried with it, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, over the years built strong ties with these Muslim countries, many of which have also given him their highest civilian honour.

Following the delegation's meeting with Jaishankar, Shringla told reporters they shared their feedback, and the minister congratulated them on their "very successful tour". He told them the objectives of their visit were met, the former diplomat said.

Panda said these nations see India as a country of opportunity due to its economic growth and want to work with it, not only on the issue of terrorism but also on other matters.