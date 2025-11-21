Panchkula to emerge as a benchmark of urban excellence: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed that transforming Panchkula into a modern, well-planned model city equipped with world-class urban amenities remains one of the government’s foremost priorities.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) late evening on Thursday, the Chief Minister called for an integrated and fast-paced approach to upgrade civic infrastructure, improve cleanliness standards, and enhance the overall urban environment for residents.

The Chief Minister underlined the critical need for maintaining all city roads in excellent condition.

He directed officers concerned to immediately repair damaged or worn-out stretches, giving priority to locations where urgent attention is required.

He stressed that Panchkula must develop a high-quality, safe, and smooth road network across the city.

Reiterating the need to elevate the city’s sanitation system, he issued directives that officers must focus particularly on cleanliness in

public spaces, parks, and along road corridors.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the timely repair and upkeep of footpaths and improving overall road quality as part of the city’s beautification drive.