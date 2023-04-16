Panchkula soon to be made solid waste free: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a meeting of the High Powered Working Committee held here on Sunday accorded approval regarding a proposal to hire an agency for door-to-door garbage collection, transportation and processing of solid waste in urban areas of Panchkula.Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta also remained present in the meeting.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised that a contract has been given to a private firm for the next year for ensuring cleanliness and proper disposal of garbage in the Panchkula district.

Along with the door-to-door collection, the agency will also ensure transportation and processing for the disposal of waste. Garbage will be collected from Panchkula City and dumped at Patvi in Ambala.

Manohar Lal Khattar was apprised that about 200 tonnes of garbage are estimated to be generated per day from about 70,000 households in Panchkula city.