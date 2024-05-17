Panchayati Raj system strengthened by PM, says Khattar

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister of the state and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha, Manohar Lal Khattar said the country has a robust Panchayati Raj system due to the public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The BJP government at the state and centre is committed to the development of villages. It is the priority of the government to solve the problems of the villagers. Former Chief Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar held discussions with the members and officials of the Sarpanch Association in Karnal on Thursday and urged them to conduct 100 per cent voting in every village of their Panchayat.

About 250 sarpanches were present on this occasion. Sarpanches said that both the condition and direction of the villages have been changing in the last decade.

Khattar said that the major chunk of the Indian population lives in villages, hence BJP gives priority to rural development so that the development of the country is possible at a fast pace.