Panchayati Raj min pulled up over non-release of funds under RGSA

A parliamentary panel has ticked off the panchayati raj ministry over non-release of funds to states under the flagship Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

In its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said these funds are released to the states primarily for capacity building and training of elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of the panchayats.

It said that 19 out of 34 states and Union territories have not received any funds under the scheme for the financial year 2022-23 (as on 31.12.2022). Similarly, in 2021-22, no funds were released to nine out of 34 states and Union territories.

“The Ministry to this effect submitted that timely non-submission of requisite documents and non-compliance of instructions stipulated by the Ministry of Finance, inter alia, are the reasons for non-release of funds.

“In Committees view, halting funds in such a manner to many states will hamper the progress of this important scheme which aims at strengthening of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). In this context, the Committee recommend that the Ministry should be proactive in ensuring compliance of Ministry of Finance stipulations and submission of requisite documents by the States/UTs so that funds are released to all the States/UTs uniformly,” the committee said.