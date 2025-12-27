Panchayat ward member, husband murdered in Bihar’s Gayaji district

Gayaji (Bihar): A panchayat ward member and her husband were found murdered with their throats slit in Bihar’s Gayaji district, officials said on Friday. The couple was reportedly guarding paddy stored in the ‘khalihan’ (threshing yard) when the incident occurred at Chanpi village within Sherghati police station on Thursday night, police said.

The victims were identified as Keshri Devi (48) and her husband Pradeep Yadav (52), who had also served as a panchayat ward member in the past. City SP Ramanand Prasad Kaushal said senior officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crime. “Assistant Superintendent of Police-cum-Sub Divisional Police Officer Shailendra Singh and Sherghati SHO Mohan Kumar reached the scene and sent the bodies to Gayaji for post-mortem examination,” he said. According to police, the victims’ son Ravi Kumar Yadav and daughter-in-law Priyanka Devi told investigators that they came to know about the incident on Friday morning. The victims’

daughter told the police that a land dispute with relatives was pending in court and the family had received threats around 15 days ago.