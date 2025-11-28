'Panchayat polls not possible under Disaster Mgmt Act '

Dharamshala: Amid heightened tensions over poll scheduling, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has categorically said that the State Election Commission (SEC) cannot move ahead with panchayat and urban local body elections until the Disaster Management Act ceases to be in force in the state. He said all orders of the government issued under the Disaster Management Act will override the Commission's move to announce scheduled orders or hold elections.

Replying to the debate in the state assembly on Thursday, Sukhu signalled a decisive stand against holding panchayat and urban local body elections in the state, which were slated for December 2025 and January 2026.

He declared: “From today, the SEC cannot issue any directions to the state. Any orders of the SEC contrary to the DMA do not apply.”

The BJP had tabled an adjournment motion in the House, accusing the government of committing serious violations of the constitution by deferring the polls.