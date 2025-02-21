Panama case: We are verifying as to whether individuals concerned are Indian nationals, says MEA

New Delhi: The external affairs on Friday said it has seen some reports about deportation flights to Panama and New Delhi is "verifying the details" as to whether the individuals concerned are Indian nationals or not.

"Once that verification details are complete, then arrangements will be made for the return of these Indian nationals back home," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters here in response to a query during his weekly briefing.

On a query on any steps taken to curb illegal immigration, he said, "We are committed to fight it tooth and nail."

Many reporters asked him if Panamian authorities had approached India on this issue.

"We have seen some reports about deportation flights to Panama and Costa Rica. Now it is our understanding that these have been undertaken as per a bridge arrangement between the US and the respective governments. Both Costa Rica and Panama have agreed to serve as transit countries for deportees while the US bears all the costs of the operation," Jaiswal said.

These deportees have been kept in a hotel, he said.

"There could be some Indian nationals we understand... and our mission in Panama, which is also accredited to Costa Rica, they are in touch with the local authorities," the MEA spokesperson said.

In case of Panama, India is "verifying the details whether the individuals concerned are Indian nationals or not", he said.

In case of Costa Rica, "while we have heard that some people have been sent from the United States, we have heard this through media. Officially, we have yet to hear from the Costa Rica side".

Jaiswal in response to another query said, "yes, we are in talks with the Panama government there."

"Our embassy there is in regular touch. They have had consular access. In fact, there was an issue that, you know, some of them were having some difficulty there. That may have been case with people from other nationalities, not with people who are, who supposedly are of Indian nationality," he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, a joint statement was issued conveying the commitment of both countries to combat it.

This matter has been discussed here in India at the highest level and this matter was discussed in Washington as well, Jaiswal said.

"If you read the joint statement, there is expansive language on illegal immigration conveying the commitment of both countries to combat it. Prime Minister, in his statement in Washington, also made it very clear that human trafficking needs to be fought by India, United States and all countries who have a stake in it because we need to fight it tooth and nail," he said.

The joint statement talks about both countries "aggressively addressing" illegal migration and human trafficking by taking "strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security of both countries".

It also talks about illegal immigration networks, organised crime syndicates including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations, he said.

"So, very strong language, very strong commitment between the two countries to fight illegal immigration and along with it associated organised crime and several other elements, criminal elements that form part of the network," Jaiswal said.

To another query, the MEA spokesperson said it was understood that "some arrests have been made here by respective state police and governments to crack down on illegal immigration".

"Some of the people who have come back, they have gone home. In some cases, there may have been other issues, whether they are free or not to go here and there those are issues that will be looked into by people. But when they have gone home, they have not been arrested, he said.