Pamban Bridge replacement with vertical railway bridge

In a significant development for South India’s Tamil Nadu state, the historic Pamban Bridge, which connected the country from Rameswaram, has begun a phase of transformation. This new initiative aims to provide improved connectivity to the entire nation.

The foundation stone for this transformation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, marking a milestone in the region’s transportation infrastructure. The aging Pamban Bridge, constructed in 1914, has been deemed unfit for continued operations due to safety concerns. Consequently, train services on the bridge ceased on December 23, 2022.

Previously, trains bound for Rameswaram would travel through this bridge, with the journey typically spanning 15 minutes. However, due to the cessation of train services, passengers traveling to Rameshwaram now need to take an alternate route via the sea bridge, resulting in increased travel time and congestion. Trains are now limited to the Mandapam station, that is 16 kms

Shrinivasan, Chief General Manager Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) stated that the construction of the New Bridge will be completed soon as the work is going in a good pace. The deadline for the completion is in June 30, 2024, but hoping to complete the work before the deadline, Shrinivasan said. The new Pamban bridge will be operated on the dual line, earlier it was operated on single line only.

With Rameswaram being a prominent pilgrimage destination, attracting millions of devotees from India and abroad, the need for a more efficient and reliable transportation route became evident. To address this, the decision was made to construct a vertical railway bridge in Pamban.

The new bridge, set to be 2.05 kilometers long, will be a significant improvement over its predecessor.

It will be three meters higher than the old bridge, with an elevation of 22 meters above sea level. With 18.3 meters of 100 spans and 63 meters of a navigational span, it will offer increased navigational air clearance, reducing the risk of congestion and travel delays.

The construction of the vertical bridge is expected to cost more than Rs 545 crore. Modern construction techniques, including the use of stainless steel for strength, composite sleepers for durability, and long-lasting painting systems, have been employed to ensure the bridge’s longevity and safety.

Once completed, the new Pamban Bridge will provide a more efficient and reliable transportation route for pilgrims and travelers, benefiting the local economy and contributing to the overall development of the region.