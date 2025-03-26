Palwal: 1st double-stack container train flagged off

NEW DELHI: As a significant step towards transforming India’s freight movement, the inaugural double-stack container train was flagged off on Tuesday from the Hind Terminals Logistics Park in Palwal.

The flag-off event was presided over by Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma. Praveen Kumar, Managing Director of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) and other top railway officials and Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd representatives were present during the event.

The inauguration of this train is a major boost to freight transportation on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) as part of the government’s vision to divert more of the country’s freight transport off the roads and onto the railways.

With the new development, the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Hind Terminals Logistics Park will now be able to provide competitive door-to-door rates to exporters and importers in the area, many of whom today use road transport.

Earlier, Kumar performed a thorough window-trailing observation from New Dadri to New Prithla and assessed the operational efficiency of the freight corridor to ascertain its compliance with high-performance standards.