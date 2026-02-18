Pakistani spy serves 17 years in UP jail, deported

Saharanpur: Iqbal Bhatti alias Devraj Sehgal, a Pakistani citizen who completed his 17-year jail sentence for spying, was deported to his country on Monday night under tight security, a senior police official said.

“Iqbal Bhatti was handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border,” Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Yadav said, adding that the man underwent a medical examination at the Saharanpur district hospital on Monday night.

Bhatti had served a 17-year sentence in Gautam Budh Nagar district jail, which ended 11 months ago. Since being released on March 22 last year, he was housed in the Saharanpur detention centre.

Yadav said Bhatti had been living in a rented house in Hakikat Nagar in Saharanpur under the name Devraj Sehgal and had established contacts with the local populace. In 2008, Bhatti was arrested by Punjab Police when he visited Patiala with sensitive military documents and maps.