Pakistani document shows India’s extensive strikes during Op Sindoor

New Delhi: A new Pakistani document has shed fresh light on India’s precision strikes on Pakistani targets during the four-day clashes last month as it listed at least seven previously-unknown locations.

The document showed India targeting locations in Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Chhor and Hyderabad in Sindh province and Gujrat and Jhang in Punjab province. These details featured in the document Pakistan released on Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos which it had launched in response to India’s Operation Sindoor.

The document shared with the Pakistani media features graphic details of India’s drone strikes targeting Pakistan on May 8, 9 and 10.

India launched the operation on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan using long-range weapons such as the Brahmos cruise missile in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian military targeted nine terror infrastructures that included Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in of Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen’s Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot.

It also struck LeT’s base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad’s Shawai Nalla.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

New Delhi has been maintaining that India’s fierce attacks on May 10 forced Pakistan to plead for ending the hostilities.

India said Operation Sindoor reflected India’s new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and its resolve to not succumb to Islamabad’s nuclear blackmail.