Pakistani couple's India dream ends in tragedy as they die of thirst while crossing border

Jaisalmer: A minor couple from Pakistan, eager to start anew in India, faced a significant hurdle — securing an Indian visa. In an act of desperation, they embarked on a journey, crossing the border that goes through Thar desert on foot.

The 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl braved the harsh conditions, managing to cross into Jaisalmer. Tragically, the unforgiving environment ultimately proved fatal, with the couple reportedly succumbing to dehydration, according to a local activist.

Their decomposed bodies were found in the Tanot area on June 28.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaudhary said that the boy's body was found under a tree. He was wearing a sky-blue salwar kurta. A yellow scarf and a mobile phone were also found near the body, with an empty jerry can, possibly containing water earlier, near his face.

About 50 feet away, police found the body of the girl wearing a yellow ghaghra-kurta and red-and-white bangles. Both bodies were lying face-down and had decayed to the point that facial recognition was not possible.

Chaudhary said that both bodies appeared to be several days old, having turned black due to decomposition. Prima facie, they died due to dehydration, he said.

Pakistani identification cards were found near the bodies.

According to Dilip Singh Sodha, district coordinator of Seemant Lok Sangathan, the boy hailed from Pakistan's Sindh province and had applied for a pilgrimage visa to India nearly one and a half years ago.

Sodha said when the boy lost all hope of securing the Indian visa, he, along with his wife, decided to cross the border.

"He wanted to live in India. He somehow entered Indian territory but unfortunately died in the hope of a better life," said Sodha, who circulated the details of the ID cards on social media and came in contact with the boy's relatives in Jaisalmer, who confirmed his identity.

Seemant Lok Sangathan is an advocacy group for the rights of Pakistani minority migrants in India. Sharing details of the arduous journey taken by both, Sodha said that as per his relatives, the boy's bike was found nearly 20 km away from the border, and their bodies were found about 12-13 km inside India.

"It suggests that they walked in the desert for several kilometres. They had a jerry can which was found close to boy's face. It indicates that they had run out of water and died due to dehydration," he said.

Jaisalmer Circle officer Roop Singh Inda said that the police have sought information from the local foreigners registration office (FRO) in Jaisalmer on the boy's visa application.

"We have not received details about it so far," Inda said.

The officer said that postmortem was conducted and the last rites will be undertaken by the local authorities.

"The matter is being investigated further," he said.