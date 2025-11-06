New Delhi: Union Labour and Employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs, and it should stop abusing global forums.

The minister asserted that Pakistan is engaged in acts of cross-border terrorism against Indian citizens and advised the neighbouring country to introspect.

Mandaviya was presenting India’s national statement at the Plenary Session of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar.

He took strong objection to certain unjustified references made by the President of Pakistan to India in his remarks on Tuesday.

“This is an abuse of an international forum to distract the world from focusing on social development by peddling disinformation against India. We wish to set the record straight,” Mandaviya asserted.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, he said Pakistan has undermined its spirit through “sustained hostility and cross-border terrorism”.

The minister noted that Pakistan has also “repeatedly misused the Treaty mechanisms to obstruct India’s legitimate projects.”

With regards to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mandaviya said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs.

“This is particularly so when it indulges in acts of cross-border terrorism against the citizens of India,” the Minister said.

He advised Pakistan to introspect and address its own serious challenges related to development. Due to these internal challenges, Mandaviya said Pakistan has become dependent on handouts by the international community.

“It should stop abusing international forums,” he emphasised.

Talking about the country’s economic growth and social progress, Mandaviya said India’s development story is one of transformation at scale.

“In the last 10 years, through persistent reforms, convergence of welfare programmes, and digital innovation, approximately 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty,” he highlighted.

India is empowering the very last person in the line, following the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’.

Mandaviya said 118 million schoolchildren receive nutritious mid-day meals, and over 800 million citizens have been provided with food security.

Health security has been provided to 425 million Indians, and over 37 million houses have been provided to those with low income, he said.

“Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, our unemployment rate has declined from 6 per cent to 3.2 per cent, and women’s employment rate has nearly doubled,” Mandaviya said.

“India’s social security coverage has increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025,” he said.