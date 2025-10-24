Pak will think twice before attempting any misadventure against India: Rajnath

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor gave Pakistan a “good dose” of caution and it will now think twice before attempting any “misadventure” against India, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

In an interaction with soldiers in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, the Defence minister, at the same time, asked the armed forces to stay vigilant as India’s “adversaries are never inactive”.

Sending a stern warning to Pakistan, Singh said Indian military will deliver a harsher response if it resorts to any misadventure.

“Pakistan will now think twice before attempting any misadventure against India as our Armed Forces have given them a good dose of caution during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The Defence minister was interacting with Army troops during a ‘Bara-Khana’.

Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not over and it has only been halted, adding a harsher response will be given if Pakistan resorts to any misadventure.

“Our pilots displayed only a demo of India’s power to Pakistan. If given an opportunity, they will showcase our real strength,” he said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

In his remarks, Singh highlighted the role the armed forces can play in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s vision of establishing India as a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

“Our soldiers are not only the protectors of the borders but are the pioneers of nation-building. This century is ours; the future is ours, and with the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our military will undoubtedly become the best in the world,” he said.

The Defence minister said the government is committed towards development of border infrastructure and that development activities are being carried along the frontiers to further enhance defence preparedness.

He also underscored the importance of Bara-Khana as the symbol of India’s culture, civilisation and values.

“Our forces are home to people of different religions, castes, languages, and regions. There’s a lot of diversity, which is reflected in a single plate during Bara-Khana, making it superior to any other dinner gathering,” he said.

Before the Bara-Khana, Singh also inaugurated ‘Shauryavan’, a one-of-its-kind Cacti-cum-Botanical Garden in Jaisalmer.

Under ‘Shauryavan’, the Army seeks to transform the expanse of the Thar desert into a vibrant oasis.

The Defence minister also paid tributes at the Jaisalmer war memorial.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh and all Army commanders were present on the occasion.

Singh will address the Army Commanders’ Conference in Jaisalmer on Friday.