Pak terrorists to get 'goli ka jawab goley se' if they attack India again: Amit Shah

Darbhanga/Motihari/Bettiah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to refrain from further attacking India, asserting that if they repeat the mistake, "goli ka jawab goley se diya jayega" (they will face cannons for bullets).

Explosives manufactured in Bihar's proposed defence corridor will be used against these terrorists, he said.

"Terrorists from Pakistan attacked our citizens in Pahalgam. They wiped off Sindoor from the foreheads of our mothers and sisters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi avenged it by launching Operation Sindoor within 20 days. The Indian Army neutralised the terrorists on Pakistan's land," Shah said at a poll rally in Bihar.

He also said, "The PM is setting up a Defence Corridor in Bihar. If Pakistan-sponsored terrorists repeat their mistake, 'goli ka jawab goley se diya jayega' (they will face cannons for bullets)."

The cannons to be used against terrorists will be made in Bihar, Shah said.

"Unlike the previous Congress regime, the government under Modi's leadership is committed to the safety and security of the nation," he alleged.

Shah launched a blistering attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav for "raising slogans in the praise of late Mohammad Shahabuddin", who was accused of unleashing terror in Siwan during the RJD’s 15-year rule in Bihar.

"Lalu and his party raise slogans like 'Shahabuddin amar rahe', dream of 'jungle raj' but Bihar people won't allow these," he said.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Darbhanga, Motihari and Bettiah, Shah urged voters in Bihar to press the EVM button with the BJP's poll symbol 'lotus' to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule that had "devastated" the state.

Champaran is witness to "how Bihar's land remained blood-soaked during the RJD's 'jungle raj'," he said.

Shah also hit out at Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, for organising the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

"I dare Rahul Gandhi to organise as many yatras as he can to protect infiltrators. We will drive out illegal immigrants," he claimed.

Shah promised that if the NDA returns to power, the government will spend Rs 26,000 crore to harness the Koshi river water for irrigation and to prevent floods.

"Press 'lotus' button to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' that devastated Bihar during Lalu-Rabri's 15-year rule...Murders, loots, kidnappings, and extortion will be common in the state again if you make a mistake on the November 6 voting day," the union minister alleged.

Shah claimed that the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could only lead Bihar to all-around development.

"Altogether, Rs 26,000 crore will be spent to harness the Koshi river water to irrigate 'Mithilanchal' and prevent floods in the area if the NDA is voted to power in Bihar...Water of the Ganga, Koshi and Gandak rivers will be utilised for irrigation and to prevent deluge in the state," the former BJP president said.

If the NDA retains power in Bihar, people from Mithila, Koshi, and Tirhut will not be required to go to Patna or Delhi for treatment, as they will get quality medical facilities at AIIMS-Darbhanga, he said.

Shah claimed, "As many as 3.60 cr people have been covered with free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh crore, while the IT park at Darbhanga will employ the youth."

He slammed the RJD for its complaint to the Election Commission, seeking a pause on the Rs 10,000 benefit for 'Jeevika Didis', alleging that "three generations of Lalu won't be able to snatch funds transferred" to the self-help groups.

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted 'Chhathi Maiya', the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will "avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties" in the upcoming elections.

"Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya'. The RJD-Congress will be wiped out in the Bihar polls," Shah claimed.

If NDA retains power in Bihar, each district will get one engineering, one medical college in the next five years, he promised.

Asserting that real development could take place only under the Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi regimes, he said, "As many as 423 companies inked pacts for Rs 1.80 lakh crore investment in Bihar during the business summit. Approval for a new airport at Raxaul has been given, while an auditorium will be built at Motihari."

He said the land of Champaran is linked to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram, and "we will boost religious tourism here".

Shah announced from Mahatma Gandhi's 'karma bhoomi' Champaran that Naxalism will be wiped out from the country on March 31, 2026.

He also announced reviving sugar mills in Bihar, saying, "Over 20 sugar mills closed during the RJD rule in Bihar. We will not only revive these units, but also set up five more."