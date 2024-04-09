Pak issues 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims

New Delhi: The Pakistan high commission on Tuesday said it issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at the Baisakhi celebrations. Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year.

“On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 13 to 22,” the high commission said.

“The pilgrims would, inter-alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib,” it said in

a statement.