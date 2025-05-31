Pak fired missiles, 200 drones towards Gujarat, amassed tanks, but could cause no harm: BSF

Gandhinagar: Pakistan fired missiles and 200 drones towards Gujarat during Operation Sindoor but failed to cause any harm to military installations, soldiers or civilians as every attack of the neighbouring nation was foiled by Indian forces, a senior Border Security Force officer said on Friday.

Pakistan had even deployed tanks and heavy artillery at the border, said Inspector General Abhishek Pathak of BSF’s Gujarat Frontier, who asserted everything was being analysed to “improve our response next time”.

The force is tasked with securing areas from Barmer in Rajasthan to Kutch district of Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as retaliation to the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack, resulting in decimation of terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. The two nations agreed to cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar on the role of BSF during Operation Sindoor, Pathak said, “Of nearly 600 drones sent by Pakistan towards our border from Rajasthan to Kutch, some 40 per cent (200 drones) entered Gujarat. However, we foiled the attack with the help of the Army and Indian Air Force, as no damage was caused, neither to our forces nor to civilians. Some of these drones were shot down.”

“We learnt that Pakistan had not only increased manpower along the border, it also deployed heavy artillery and tanks in forward areas. In view of this situation, BSF along with Army, Navy and Air Force completed its preparations and officials also visited border areas to brief the personnel and review the preparations,” Pathak informed.