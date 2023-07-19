Pak citizen Seema Haider case: Indian intelligence agencies perplexed at tampering of mobile data

Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, finds herself ensnared in a web of questioning by central intelligence agencies as her claims of traveling from Pakistan to Dubai and then entering India via Nepal are being scrutinized during ongoing interrogations.

After being questioned by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday, Haider was further subjected to inquiries by officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) regarding her family members serving in the Pakistan Army.

Her statements, however, began to change repeatedly out of panic.

Haider has been evasive when asked about the individuals who assisted her in reaching Rabupura village in Noida, and evidence of tampered mobile data was discovered, prompting efforts to recover the information. Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding her possession of two passports.

Surprisingly, one of her passports lists her age as 21 years, leaving officials baffled. It is feared that Haider may have entered India as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

Sources reveal that based on Haider’s interrogation, security personnel stationed at the Nepal

border have also been questioned, as they allowed her to enter without proper documentation. The Noida Police Commissionerate sought the assistance of the ATS to investigate Seema Haider.

Senior ATS officers have arrived in Noida and have been interrogating Seema Haider, her husband Sachin Meena, and her father-in-law for the past two days.

On Tuesday, control of the interrogation was transferred to central intelligence agencies.

Presently, ATS officials remain tight-lipped about the details of Haider’s questioning.

A senior official at the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters revealed that the Home Ministry is being directly informed about the facts uncovered in this case. Investigations have revealed that Seema Haider had been attempting to enter India for several days.

An examination of her social media accounts unveiled that she had maintained frequent contact with individuals residing in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Simultaneously, IB officials are utilizing their contacts to investigate the initial meeting between Seema and Sachin in Kathmandu, followed by their journey from Nepal to Dubai and subsequent stay in Kathmandu.

Efforts are also underway to contact immigration officials in Dubai in order to ascertain which passport Haider used to travel from Pakistan to Dubai and then to Nepal.

Seema Haider, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, and Sachin Meena from

Rabupura, became

acquainted while playing the popular PUBG game. After forging a closer relationship through video calls, Seema arrived in India from Pakistan via Nepal on May 13.

Upon reaching Rabupura with her four children, she began living with Sachin, having rented a house in Ambedkar Nagar. However, as news of their situation reached the authorities, Seema and her four children, along with Sachin, fled the area.

They were subsequently apprehended by the police team in Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

The investigations into Seema Haider’s case continue as

Indian intelligence agencies work to uncover the truth behind her entry into the country and the potential implications of her

actions.