Pahari women are not afraid of anyone: Kangana

Shimla: Intensifying her ‘Jan-Sampark Yatra’—his first outreach programme ahead of the elections, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday launched a frontal attack against the Congress for not respecting the women, and also terming her “outsider” in her own ‘janambhoomi’.



The BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency said she was a Pahari woman, born in the hills in Himachal Pradesh. She had moved to Bollywood to make her career in the films and now she was back trying to carve –out her place in her home state,in politics.

“Pahari women are not afraid of anyone. Before and after entering politics, there have been attempts to intimidate her, but she is not afraid of anyone,” she declared at a gathering, which had overwhelming participation of women.

Praising PM Modi for doing much in the upliftment and empowerment of women through various initiatives, she found herself lucky to be one of those women.

Kangana declared that she has seen, during the past few years, how the country’s respect outside India, has increased the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is also a lot of political consciousness among women and they know how to play their role in all fields. She said that the way she has achieved success through her hard work and dedication in the films, she will certainly like to be successful in politics here too on the same lines.

Kangana said that this Lok Sabha election is no less than a religious war. “We are from the side of religion and he (opponent) is from the side of unrighteousness. The religion of BJP and RSS is nationalism and their religion (opponents) is nepotism and corruption,” she added that the Congress has not been able to digest the reality of BJP fielding her from Mandi.

Congress party leaders said many indecent things against her but now Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has not shied away from using abusive language against Bollywood star Hema Malini. Kangana said that it is shameful to use or say such abusive language against 75-year-old elderly woman Hema Malini

He said that BJP has to fight against the stupidity and bad politics of Congress in the country. Despite the demolition of the Ram temple by the Mughals, evidence related to Lord Ram was present there, but despite this, the Congress has described Lord Ram and the temple as imaginary.

She said that the Congress party made derogatory remarks about the army and martyrs.