Pahalgam attack: Congress asks leaders to toe party line as BJP slams controversial remarks

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday latched on to a string of controversial remarks made by some Congress leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack to hit out at the opposition party, which directed its members to either toe the party line or refrain from commenting on the sensitive issue.

The Congress also asserted that only a recent CWC resolution, along with the views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and authorised AICC office-bearers, represents its position on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The BJP questioned Kharge and Gandhi over the comments of several of their colleagues, some of whom have questioned the need for a war with Pakistan and the Pahalgam attack victims’ account that the terrorists had marked out non-Muslims, asking if their call for national unity was merely a formality.

Prasad named a number of Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister R B Timmapur and Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, for their controversial comments to target the opposition party’s leadership.

“Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or both of them made pro-forma comments while letting others the freedom to speak as they wished?” he asked, adding that the remarks of the Opposition leaders are being used in Pakistan, including by its media, to defame India.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said: “The Congress Working Committee had met on April 24, 2025, and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam two days earlier. Thereafter, on the evening of April 24, 2025, the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party’s views.”

“Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the Congress’ views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the Congress (sic),” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Prasad said Kharge and Gandhi had extended their support to the Centre at the all-party meeting, and asserted that this reflected the strength of India’s mature democracy.

However, several Congress leaders have made comments that appeared to be part of a pattern, he said.