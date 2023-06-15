‘Paddy sowing to start in 7 Punjab dists from June 16’

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is fully prepared for providing uninterrupted power to the farmers for ensuring smooth and hassle free sowing of paddy crop across the state.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that like previous year, the state government has decided to commence the sowing of paddy across the state in a phased manner. He said that the paddy sowing has commenced from June 10 in some parts of state whereas remaining parts will be covered on June 16, 19 and 21. Bhagwant Mann said that the state has been divided in four zones to implement this sowing mechanism in an effective manner.

The chief minister said that in the first phase transplantation in the areas beyond the fence across international border started from June 10. He said that from June 16, uninterrupted power will be ensured in the second phase to seven districts viz. Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.