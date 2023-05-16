Paddy sowing to commence from June in various parts of Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is fully prepared for ensuring smooth and hassle-free sowing of paddy crops during the upcoming Kharif season across the state.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that as per the suggestions received from the farmers during the two Government- farmers (Kisan Sarkar milni), the state government has decided to commence the sowing of paddy across the state in a phased manner. He said that the paddy sowing will commence from June 10, 16, 19 and 21 in various parts of the state. Bhagwant Mann said that the state has been divided into four zones to implement this sowing mechanism in an effective manner.

Divulging more details, the Chief Minister said that to ensure smooth irrigation for paddy cultivation in a staggered manner, in the first phase transplantation in the areas beyond the fence across the international border will start from June 10, for which regular power supply will be ensured to farmers. He said that uninterrupted power from June 16 will be ensured in the second phase to seven districts viz. Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran. Bhagwant Mann said that in the third phase paddy transplantation will be ensured from June 19 in seven districts including Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar whereas in the remaining nine districts of Patiala, Jalandhar, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Mansa paddy transplantation will commence from

June 21.