Paddy procurement on track in Haryana, Punjab despite late start

New Delhi: The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- ‘Moidams’ -- was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

‘Moidams’ was submitted as India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a matter of “immense joy and pride” for India that ‘Moidams’ had made it to the WHC list

“The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List,” he said. The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as ‘Moidams’, were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.

‘Moidams’ are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that has an arched passage for entry. Atop the hemispherical mud mounds, layers of bricks and earth are laid. The base of the mound is reinforced by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west, according to the UNESCO website.

“Eventually, the mound would be covered by a layer of vegetation, reminiscent of a group of hillocks, transforming the area into an undulating landscape,” the description of ‘Moidams’ said.

Excavation shows each vaulted chamber has a centrally-raised platform where the body was laid. Several objects used by the deceased during his life, like royal insignia, objects made of wood, ivory or iron, gold pendants, ceramic ware, weapons, clothes to the extent of human beings (only from the Luk-kha-khun clan) were buried with their king, according to the website.

Reacting to ‘Moidams’ receiving the UNESCO tag, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it is a day “etched in golden letters” and thanked UNESCO, the World Heritage Committee for understanding the outstanding universal value of ‘Moidams’.