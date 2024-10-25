Paddy money for farmers in Haryana crosses over Rs 6K crores

Chandigarh: The procurement process for paddy and millet crops is going on smoothly across Haryana. Working in the interests of farmers, the government is disbursing money for crop purchase directly into their bank accounts.

So far, an amount of Rs 6,833 crore has been paid to paddy and millet farmers. Out of this, an amount of Rs 6,191 crore has been disbursed to paddy farmers, while an amount of Rs 642 crore has been disbursed to millet farmers of the state. The farmers have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the government.

Giving information, a spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said during the current procurement season in the state, the purchase of paddy and millet is continuing smoothly in the mandis. So far, 41,07,115 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived in various mandis. Out of the total arrival, 38,54,881 MT paddy has been purchased by the agencies on MSP. Continuous lifting of paddy from the mandis is also being ensured. So far, 4,09,412 MT millet has arrived in various mandis. Of which, 3,93,724 MT millet has been purchased on MSP.

The spokesperson said the department has provided the facility of online gate pass to eliminate waiting and long qeues. The government is giving a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2320 per quintal for Grade-A paddy. Senior government officials are closely monitoring the entire procurement process.

The spokesperson said 9,04,980 MT of paddy has arrived in the mandis of Kurukshetra, out of which 8,67,634 MT has been purchased. Similarly, 7,46,296 MT has been procured in Karnal district out of 7,78,259 MT.