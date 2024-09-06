PAC to review performance of regulatory bodies, decide on calling Buch

New Delhi: Amid a political storm over allegations of conflict of interest against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has decided to review the performance of regulatory bodies established by Acts of Parliament.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman K C Venugopal said the Committee will take a decision on summoning Buch for examination of allegations against her.“Rest of the things, the Committee has to take a decision,” Venugopal said to questions on summoning the SEBI chairperson before the PAC. He said members suggested various subjects, including the performance review of regulators established by the Acts of Parliament.