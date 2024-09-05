P K Mishra hails transformation of Gujarat’s agricultural sector

Vallabh Vidyanagar: Hailing Gujarat’s transformation of agricultural sector over the past 25 years, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday said it has transitioned from a subsistence-based economy to a diversified and market-oriented one.



Addressing the foundation day of the Agro-Economic Research Centre (AERC) at Sardar Patel University, Mishra emphasised that Gujarat’s agricultural success serves as a model for other states in the country.

He underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices for long-term productivity and environmental health. He advocated for strategies such as soil testing, conservation tillage, and the adoption of advanced technologies like remote sensing, GPS, drones, and AI to optimise agricultural operations. Additionally, he encouraged the use of renewable energy and bioenergy production from agricultural residues.

Addressing climate change challenges, Mishra called for climate-smart practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience, alongside timely weather advisories for farmers. He stressed the necessity of investing in agricultural research, particularly in developing climate-resilient crops, efficient water use, and innovative fertilizers.

Mishra also dwelt upon Gujarat’s significant changes in land use, crop patterns, irrigation methods, technology adoption, market dynamics and rural socio-economic structures.

He highlighted how Gujarat’s agriculture and allied sector has grown at a rate of 9.7 percent CAGR compared to 5.7 per cent India’s average, primarily driven by allied sectors.

He also discussed Gujarat’s success in empowering farmers through technology, citing initiatives like Krishi Mahotsav and the Soil Health Card, which have contributed to impressive agricultural growth. He noted that Gujarat was the first state in India to introduce soil health cards, which have played a crucial role in soil health management.

Highlighting the state’s advancements in high-yielding varieties and biotechnology, Mishra mentioned Gujarat’s significant progress in Bt Cotton adoption, leading to higher yields and reduced pesticide use, especially in arid regions. He also praised Gujarat’s leadership in organic farming, with activities such as seed festivals, organic food festivals, and biennial conventions of organic farmers. More recently, the state has embraced natural farming practices.

He also lauded Gujarat’s successful cooperative models in the dairy sector, which have added value to agricultural produce and played a crucial role in developing the horticulture sector.