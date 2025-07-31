Oxygen supply disruption: Three doctors of Jalandhar Civil Hospital suspended

Chandigarh: In a stern response to the tragic incident at a Jalandhar Civil Hospital, Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday announced the suspension of three doctors including Medical Superintendent and Senior Medical Officer, while, dismissal of house surgeon for gross negligence that led to the loss of patient lives due to disruption in oxygen supply.

Those suspended are Medical Superintendent Raj Kumar, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Surjeet Singh, Consultant Anesthesia Sonakshi (on-duty doctor). “All the three doctors have been placed under suspension. Detailed inquiry is being conducted and they are likely to be dismissed from the service and lose all benefits of the service,” said the health minister, while reaffirming that exemplary punishment will be given for this ‘unpardonable’ administrative failure.

The House Surgeon, Shaminder Singh, has been dismissed outright for gross dereliction of duty.

As per the information, a sudden disruption in oxygen supply caused by a technical fault in the hospital’s oxygen plant resulted in death of three critically ill patients at Jalandhar Civil Hospital on Sunday evening.

Addressing the media, Balbir Singh said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident occurred due to administrative failure, despite the availability of adequate infrastructure, manpower, and multiple oxygen supply sources at the facility.

The hospital had a functional pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant with dual compressors, a manifold system with 18-20 cylinders, and a liquid medical oxygen plant—ensuring four backup sources, he said, while adding that, however, irresponsible handling by the duty staff resulted in the fatal drop in oxygen pressure.