Ownership and leadership key aspects for successful implementation of tasks: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said taking responsibility for any task and leading its successful implementation is important in all fields of life.

Addressing a gathering at the Changemakers' Conclave organised by the Youth Bharti Foundation at IIM Nagpur, the BJP MP said setting clear targets and working diligently to achieve them is crucial.

Gadkari told the audience that even small contributions can change the overall situation. He added that aiming low is a crime, urging youths to dream big, envision a better future, and cultivate a strong vision.

He underlined the importance of practical experience and presence of mind in creating capable leadership across fields. Gadkari said theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient and that engaging directly with people is essential to truly understanding their problems.

Citing his own example, Gadkari stated that he had conceived a majority of development projects (in Nagpur) after understanding the problems faced by people, and implemented them.

"Ownership (for any work) is very important for any type of success. Whatever work you take up, complete it with full dedication and follow-up," he added.

Citing various development projects, Gadkari said, "We need to achieve our targets and dreams. The public is very happy with those who show them dreams, but at the same time, they also beat those who fail to fulfil those dreams. The public loves those who deliver on the dreams they promise".